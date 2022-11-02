Dr. Justicia-Linde has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faye Justicia-Linde, MD
Dr. Faye Justicia-Linde, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Univ. Gynecologists & Obstetricians Inc.1001 Main St Fl 4, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 636-8284
Erie County Medical Center462 Grider St, Buffalo, NY 14215 Directions (716) 898-5000
John R Oishei Childrens Hospital818 Ellicott St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 323-2000
Kaleida Health - Women's and Children's Hospital of Buffalo219 Bryant St, Buffalo, NY 14222 Directions (716) 878-7263
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I've moved a lot and have had a lot of different gynecologists. I've also had to have a few colposcopies. Previously, every experience was absolutely terrible. Dr. Justicia-Linde was great though. She explained everything to me very clearly, it was as painless as it could be, and helped me with all of my concerns. I really cannot say enough about how great she's been!
- English
- 1821110263
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
