Dr. Faye Montegrande, MD

Cardiology
2.2 (12)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Faye Montegrande, MD

Dr. Faye Montegrande, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MATIAS H. AZNAR MEMORIAL COLLEGE OF MEDICINE INCORPORATED.

Dr. Montegrande works at Faye M Montegrande MD JD FACC in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Montegrande's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Faye Montegrande MD
    Faye Montegrande MD
    321 N Larchmont Blvd Ste 824, Los Angeles, CA 90004
    (323) 464-0286

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Coronary Angiogram
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Coronary Angiogram
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test

Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Faye Montegrande, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 49 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1588627178
    Education & Certifications

    • MATIAS H. AZNAR MEMORIAL COLLEGE OF MEDICINE INCORPORATED
    • Cardiovascular Disease, Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Faye Montegrande, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montegrande is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Montegrande has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Montegrande has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Montegrande works at Faye M Montegrande MD JD FACC in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Montegrande’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Montegrande. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montegrande.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montegrande, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montegrande appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

