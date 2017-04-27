Dr. Faye Morris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Faye Morris, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED.
Atlanta Vanguard Medical Associates3692 Highlands Pkwy SE, Smyrna, GA 30082 Directions (678) 305-1700
Mariposa Medical Associates LLC767 Concord Rd Se, Smyrna, GA 30082 Directions (678) 305-1700
Memd LLC7332 E Butherus Dr Ste 106, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (855) 636-3669
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Excellent first visit. The staff is professional and friendly. Dr. Reed and Dr. Vargas were very thorugh and answered all of my questions and took the time to explain everything thing to me. This meant a lot to me. Would definitely recommend!!
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1194707398
- Mt Auburn Hosp/Harvard Med Sch
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- City University of New York
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Morris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morris speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morris.
