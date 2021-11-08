Overview of Dr. Faye Rosenbaum, MD

Dr. Faye Rosenbaum, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Rosenbaum works at Northern VA Neurologic Assoc in Arlington, VA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.