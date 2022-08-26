See All General Dentists in Michigan City, IN
Dr. Faye Stokes, DDS

Dentistry
4.4 (13)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Faye Stokes, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Michigan City, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Stokes works at Michigan City Dental PC in Michigan City, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michigan City Dental PC
    4212 E MICHIGAN BLVD, Michigan City, IN 46360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 262-1592

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Bad Taste in Mouth
Canker Sore
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Bad Taste in Mouth
Canker Sore

Treatment frequency



Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Bad Taste in Mouth Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Ceramic Dental Crowns Chevron Icon
Cerec® Tooth Restoration Procedure Chevron Icon
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Clear Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Clicking of Temporomandibular Joint Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Computer Imaging for Dental Crowns Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Dental Procedure Chevron Icon
Demyelinating Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Crowding Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Injury Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Dental Onlay Chevron Icon
Dental Prophylaxis, Adult Chevron Icon
Dental Prophylaxis, Child Chevron Icon
Dental Veneer Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dentures
Endodontic Treatment Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Halitosis Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Bridge Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Crown Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Dentures Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Molar Endodontics Chevron Icon
Mouth Conditions Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment Chevron Icon
Partial Dentures Chevron Icon
Periodontitis Chevron Icon
Porcelain Fixed Bridges Chevron Icon
Receding Gums Chevron Icon
Restoration of Dental Implants Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Same-Day Dental Crowns Chevron Icon
Scaling and Root Planing Chevron Icon
Sensitive Teeth Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Stained Teeth Chevron Icon
Swollen Gums Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tender Gums Chevron Icon
Tooth Abrasion Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Attrition Chevron Icon
Tooth Avulsion Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Tooth Malformation Chevron Icon
Tooth-Conserving Dentistry Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Faye Stokes, DDS

Dentistry
  • Dentistry
Specialties
English
  • English
Languages Spoken
1326454737
  • 1326454737
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Faye Stokes, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stokes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Stokes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Stokes works at Michigan City Dental PC in Michigan City, IN. View the full address on Dr. Stokes’s profile.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Stokes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stokes.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stokes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stokes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

