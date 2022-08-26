Dr. Faye Stokes, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stokes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Faye Stokes, DDS
Overview
Dr. Faye Stokes, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Michigan City, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Stokes works at
Locations
-
1
Michigan City Dental PC4212 E MICHIGAN BLVD, Michigan City, IN 46360 Directions (219) 262-1592
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stokes?
She does excellent work.
About Dr. Faye Stokes, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1326454737
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stokes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stokes works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Stokes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stokes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stokes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stokes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.