Overview of Dr. Faye Sundahl, DO

Dr. Faye Sundahl, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Westminster, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital.



Dr. Sundahl works at CHPG Women's Health in Westminster, CO with other offices in Arvada, CO and Louisville, CO. They frequently treat conditions like HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.