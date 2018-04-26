Dr. Fayek Shamma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shamma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fayek Shamma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Fayek Shamma, MD
Dr. Fayek Shamma, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Shamma works at
Dr. Shamma's Office Locations
-
1
Ivf Michigan PC3145 W Clark Rd Ste 301, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Directions
-
2
IVF Michigan Bloomfield Hills37000 Woodward Ave Ste 350, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304 Directions (248) 952-9600
-
3
Toledo Fertility Center6711 Monroe St Bldg 3, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 885-8080
- 4 5400 Mackinaw Rd Ste 4100, Saginaw, MI 48604 Directions (989) 792-8771
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shamma?
Dr. Shamma is an exceptional physician and very compassionate. I cannot day enough good things. We have been blessed with two beautiful children with his help. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Fayek Shamma, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1962408161
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shamma has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shamma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shamma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shamma works at
Dr. Shamma speaks Armenian.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Shamma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shamma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shamma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shamma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.