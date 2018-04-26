See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Ypsilanti, MI
Dr. Fayek Shamma, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Fayek Shamma, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.2 (28)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Fayek Shamma, MD

Dr. Fayek Shamma, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Shamma works at IVF Michigan Flint & Rochester Hills in Ypsilanti, MI with other offices in Bloomfield Hills, MI, Sylvania, OH and Saginaw, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Michelle Kuznicki, MD
Dr. Michelle Kuznicki, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Lisa Rauh, MD
Dr. Lisa Rauh, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Lindsey Beffa, MD
Dr. Lindsey Beffa, MD
5.0 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Shamma's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ivf Michigan PC
    3145 W Clark Rd Ste 301, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    IVF Michigan Bloomfield Hills
    37000 Woodward Ave Ste 350, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 952-9600
  3. 3
    Toledo Fertility Center
    6711 Monroe St Bldg 3, Sylvania, OH 43560 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 885-8080
  4. 4
    5400 Mackinaw Rd Ste 4100, Saginaw, MI 48604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 792-8771

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization
Fallopian Tube Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Shamma?

    Apr 26, 2018
    Dr. Shamma is an exceptional physician and very compassionate. I cannot day enough good things. We have been blessed with two beautiful children with his help. I would highly recommend him.
    — Apr 26, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Fayek Shamma, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Fayek Shamma, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Shamma to family and friends

    Dr. Shamma's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Shamma

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Fayek Shamma, MD.

    About Dr. Fayek Shamma, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962408161
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fayek Shamma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shamma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shamma has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shamma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Shamma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shamma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shamma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shamma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Fayek Shamma, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.