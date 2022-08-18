Dr. Fayez Abboud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abboud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fayez Abboud, MD
Overview
Dr. Fayez Abboud, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Troy, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center.
Locations
Premier Gastroenterology Specialists at Upper Valley Medical Center3130 N County Road 25A Ste 109, Troy, OH 45373 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Upper Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Butler Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- First Health
- Flora Midwest (PPOM)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Span
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Mt. Carmel
- MultiPlan
- Nationwide
- Ohio Health Choice
- PHCS
- Superior Dental Care
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Abboud is an amazing doctor
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1427059013
Education & Certifications
- Charles F Kettering Memorial Hospital|Kettering Med Center
- Kettering Medical Center
- UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Gastroenterology
