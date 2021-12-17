See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Flint, MI
Dr. Fayez Kotob, MD

Interventional Pain Medicine
3.9 (91)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Fayez Kotob, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Flint, MI. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Hurley Medical Center.

Dr. Kotob works at Pain MD, PLLC in Flint, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pain MD, PLLC
    5050 Villa Linde Pkwy Ste A, Flint, MI 48532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 230-7400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Hurley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Scoliosis
Acute Postoperative Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Scoliosis
Acute Postoperative Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Cofinity
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 17, 2021
    Dr. Kotob and his staff are such a wonderful group of loving and caring amazing people. I would highly recommend PAIN MD everyone who needs help.
    James Scott Matchett — Dec 17, 2021
    About Dr. Fayez Kotob, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346549219
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fayez Kotob, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kotob is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kotob accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kotob has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    91 patients have reviewed Dr. Kotob. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kotob.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kotob, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kotob appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

