Dr. Romman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fayez Romman, MD
Overview of Dr. Fayez Romman, MD
Dr. Fayez Romman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA.
Dr. Romman works at
Dr. Romman's Office Locations
Sierra Vista Hospital8001 Bruceville Rd, Sacramento, CA 95823 Directions (916) 288-0300
Family Psychiatry Center Inc.8009 Bruceville Rd Ste 102, Sacramento, CA 95823 Directions (916) 681-0333
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I have been DR Rommans patient for 10 years. He is professional, knowledgeable, sincere, and easy to talk to. I have recommended him to all of my friends and will continue to do so. I highly recommend him for you as well !!
About Dr. Fayez Romman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Romman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Romman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Romman has seen patients for Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, Nondependent Marijuana Abuse and Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Romman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Romman speaks Arabic.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Romman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Romman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Romman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Romman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.