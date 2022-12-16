Dr. Fayez Seif, MB BCH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seif is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fayez Seif, MB BCH
Overview
Dr. Fayez Seif, MB BCH is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Kasr El Ainy Fac Med, Cairo U and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.
Dr. Seif works at
Locations
TDDC Mesquite2694 N Galloway Ave Ste 501, Mesquite, TX 75150 Directions (972) 681-2226
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The staff is very friendly and Dr Seif is very soft spoken.
About Dr. Fayez Seif, MB BCH
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1861591604
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ny Med Coll At Westchester Co Med Ctr
- Westchester Medical Center
- Kasr El Ainy Fac Med, Cairo U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seif has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seif accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seif has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seif has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seif on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Seif speaks Arabic and Spanish.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Seif. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seif.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seif, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seif appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.