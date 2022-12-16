Overview

Dr. Fayez Seif, MB BCH is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Kasr El Ainy Fac Med, Cairo U and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.



Dr. Seif works at Texas Digestive Disease Consultants in Mesquite, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.