Overview of Dr. Fayez Shamieh, MD

Dr. Fayez Shamieh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital, Lake Charles Memorial Hospital and West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital.



Dr. Shamieh works at Neuro Associates in Lake Charles, LA. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram), Seizure Disorders and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.