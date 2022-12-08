Overview of Dr. Fayssal El-Jabali, DO

Dr. Fayssal El-Jabali, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pinellas Park, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED|Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, Adventhealth Tampa and HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital.



Dr. El-Jabali works at Eye Associates Of Pinellas in Pinellas Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Macular Hole and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.