Dr. El-Jabali has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fayssal El-Jabali, DO
Overview of Dr. Fayssal El-Jabali, DO
Dr. Fayssal El-Jabali, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pinellas Park, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED|Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, Adventhealth Tampa and HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital.
Dr. El-Jabali's Office Locations
Eye Associates Of Pinellas9375 66TH ST N, Pinellas Park, FL 33782 Directions (727) 382-5684Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- Adventhealth Tampa
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Florida Hospital Healthcare System
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. El-Jabali is not only an excellent practitioner. He has a wonderful personality. He understands the fear and the need for explanation and reassurance that most patients require when they are receiving recurrent monitoring and injections for retinal problems. i always felt comfortable with Dr. El-Jabali during the 31/2 of my treatments with him. I recommend him without reservation.
About Dr. Fayssal El-Jabali, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Retina Institute Of Hawaii
- St. John's Episcopal Hospital
- St. John Health System
- NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED|Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. El-Jabali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. El-Jabali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. El-Jabali has seen patients for Floaters, Macular Hole and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. El-Jabali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. El-Jabali speaks Arabic.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. El-Jabali. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. El-Jabali.
