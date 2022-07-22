Overview of Dr. Fayyaz Haq, MD

Dr. Fayyaz Haq, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Piedmont Newton Hospital and Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Haq works at Stephen M. Barnett, MD PC in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.