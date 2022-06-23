Dr. Fazal Bari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fazal Bari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Fazal Bari, MD
Dr. Fazal Bari, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Mountain Lakes, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Med Coll and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.
Dr. Bari works at
Dr. Bari's Office Locations
Oncology & Hematology Specialists333 US HIGHWAY 46, Mountain Lakes, NJ 07046 Directions (973) 316-1701
Atlantic Medica Group Dba Garden State Urology23 Pocono Rd Ste 100, Denville, NJ 07834 Directions (973) 316-1701
Oncology Hematology Specs PA100 Madison Ave Ste C3402, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 267-9543
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bari is a one of a kind Dr. He treats you as if you're his only patient. If you need him, he responds within minutes. I have a few family members that are his patients also, and they feel the same. He's just a wonderful Dr. I recommend Dr. Bari ?? %
About Dr. Fazal Bari, MD
- Hematology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides MC
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Dow Med Coll
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bari has seen patients for Anemia, Polycythemia Rubra Vera and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bari speaks Spanish and Urdu.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Bari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.