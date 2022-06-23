Overview of Dr. Fazal Bari, MD

Dr. Fazal Bari, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Mountain Lakes, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Med Coll and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.



Dr. Bari works at Oncology & Hematology Specialists in Mountain Lakes, NJ with other offices in Denville, NJ and Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Polycythemia Rubra Vera and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.