Dr. Fazlur Zahurullah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Fazlur Zahurullah, MD
Dr. Fazlur Zahurullah, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton and OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center.
Dr. Zahurullah works at
Dr. Zahurullah's Office Locations
Mercy Health Care3201 N Perryville Rd, Rockford, IL 61114 Directions (815) 971-2000
Rockford Health Physicians3401 N Perryville Rd Ste 203, Rockford, IL 61114 Directions (815) 971-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
- OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Zahurullah is a great ENT dr. My appt with him was very thorough and informative. I would recommend him to everyone I know Our family has great confidence in his abilities.
About Dr. Fazlur Zahurullah, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zahurullah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zahurullah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zahurullah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zahurullah works at
Dr. Zahurullah has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zahurullah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Zahurullah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zahurullah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zahurullah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zahurullah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.