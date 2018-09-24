Dr. Fedele Depalma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Depalma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fedele Depalma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fedele Depalma, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newark, DE. They graduated from Penn State Coll Med, Hershey Med Ctr and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Depalma works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Associates4745 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 134, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 738-5300
-
2
Christianacare4755 Ogletown Stanton Rd, Newark, DE 19718 Directions (302) 733-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Depalma?
I really felt I was in good hands with Dr. DePalma. He is open to answering questions and he is an attentive listener. I had some paper work that needed attention, and he was very prompt taking care of this for me. His coordinator is a wonderful warm and friendly human being and provided all the papers I needed for additional testing. I think Dr. DePalma is a kind, caring, and wonderful human being who will do his best to making you as well as you can be.
About Dr. Fedele Depalma, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1952549610
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ Cooper Hosp|University of Maryland Medical Center
- Penn State Coll Med, Hershey Med Ctr
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Depalma has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Depalma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Depalma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Depalma works at
Dr. Depalma has seen patients for Nausea, Celiac Disease and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Depalma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Depalma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Depalma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Depalma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Depalma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.