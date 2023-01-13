Overview of Dr. Federica Angel, MD

Dr. Federica Angel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.



Dr. Angel works at Hillsboro Medical Group in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.