Overview

Dr. Federico Azpurua, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central de Venezuela Escuela de Medicina Luis Razetti and is affiliated with South Texas Health System Edinburg.



Dr. Azpurua works at Heart Clinic, PLLC in McAllen, TX with other offices in Weslaco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pericardial Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.