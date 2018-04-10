See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Summit, NJ
Dr. Federico Cerrone, MD

Critical Care Medicine
3.0 (25)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Federico Cerrone, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.

Dr. Cerrone works at Computed Tomography At 1 Springfield Avenue in Summit, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Computed Tomography At 1 Springfield Avenue
    1 Springfield Ave, Summit, NJ 07901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 934-0555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chilton Medical Center
  • Morristown Medical Center
  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Asthma
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Asthma

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Principal Life
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Apr 10, 2018
    Dr Cerrone always spends a lot of time with me during my visit. I never feel rushed as with most doctors now days. He is very personable and thoroughly explains everything. I would highly recommend him to anyone.
    Diane in Hillsborough, NJ — Apr 10, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Federico Cerrone, MD
    About Dr. Federico Cerrone, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184625220
    Education & Certifications

    • Georgetown University
    Residency
    • Bronx McPl Hospital Center
    Internship
    • Bronx Mcpl Hosp Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Federico Cerrone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cerrone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cerrone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cerrone works at Computed Tomography At 1 Springfield Avenue in Summit, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Cerrone’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Cerrone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cerrone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cerrone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cerrone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

