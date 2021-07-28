Dr. Federico Frias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Federico Frias, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Federico Frias, MD
Dr. Federico Frias, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriquez Urena (Unphu), Escuela De Medicina and is affiliated with Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Frias works at
Dr. Frias' Office Locations
Apc Pediatrics5255 Office Park Blvd Ste 110, Bradenton, FL 34203 Directions (941) 755-7000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
APC pediatrics at Rye Road1862 Rye Rd # 101-102, Bradenton, FL 34212 Directions (941) 755-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent pediatric Dr. been using him since our son was an infant and is now 16. He has wonderful bedside manner and listens and refers you to specialists as needed. Very caring.
About Dr. Federico Frias, MD
- Pediatrics
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1407872849
Education & Certifications
- Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center
- Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriquez Urena (Unphu), Escuela De Medicina
- Pedro Henriquez Urena Nat U
