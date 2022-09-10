Dr. Federico Gonzalez-Doldan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez-Doldan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Federico Gonzalez-Doldan, MD
Overview of Dr. Federico Gonzalez-Doldan, MD
Dr. Federico Gonzalez-Doldan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Niagara Falls, NY.
They frequently treat conditions like Burn Injuries, Wound Repair and Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzalez-Doldan's Office Locations
- 1 549 4th St, Niagara Falls, NY 14301 Directions (716) 282-4499
Hospital Affiliations
- Kenmore Mercy Hospital
- Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gonzalez-Doldan?
He made me feel comfortable and helped me remain calm during the procedure. I am grateful that he treated me. I should have minimal to no scaring on my eye.
About Dr. Federico Gonzalez-Doldan, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
