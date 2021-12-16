See All Ophthalmologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Federico Mattioli, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (177)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Federico Mattioli, MD

Dr. Federico Mattioli, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Mattioli works at Mattioli Vision Professionals in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pterygium along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Mattioli's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mattioli Vision Professionals
    2200 Southwest Fwy Ste 500, Houston, TX 77098 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 409-0691
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pterygium
Visual Field Defects
Vision Screening
Pterygium
Visual Field Defects
Vision Screening

Pterygium Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Adult Strabismus Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Alternating Hyperphoria Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Lamellar Keratoplasty (ALK) Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brawny Scleritis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Coreoplasty Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Cyclodialysis Chevron Icon
Cyclophoria Chevron Icon
Cyclotropia Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Epikeratophakia Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eye Muscle Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Paresis Chevron Icon
Eye Patch Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma - Iridogoniodysgenesia Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Implantable Contact Lens Chevron Icon
Intracorneal Ring (ICR) Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Iridotomy Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Treatment With Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Keratomileusis Chevron Icon
Laser Cataract Surgery Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Monofixation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Ocular Convergence Spasm Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ophthalmoplegia Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pediatric Strabismus Chevron Icon
Photo Therapeutic Keratectomy Chevron Icon
Photorefractive Keratectomy (PRK) Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Removal of Intraocular Foreign Body Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Scleral Reinforcement Surgery Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Strabismus Examination Chevron Icon
Strabismus-Like Double Vision Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Tear Drainage Surgery Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Trachoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Trachoma
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Watering Eyes Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 177 ratings
    Patient Ratings (177)
    5 Star
    (171)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 16, 2021
    I was thoroughly checked out by the staff. A gamut of tests were run on me. Office was clean and tastefully decorated, staff very pleasant. I had LASIK done in 2006, and I'm still with perfect vision. I would go back to him and do it again if it were necessary. Doctor had great bedside manner, would recommend no one else.
    Dec 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Federico Mattioli, MD
    About Dr. Federico Mattioli, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1861617458
    Education & Certifications

    • Instituto Zaldivar
    • University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
    • Northwestern Evanston Hospital
    • TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Federico Mattioli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mattioli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mattioli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mattioli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mattioli works at Mattioli Vision Professionals in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Mattioli’s profile.

    Dr. Mattioli has seen patients for Pterygium, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mattioli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    177 patients have reviewed Dr. Mattioli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mattioli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mattioli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mattioli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

