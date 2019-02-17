Overview of Dr. Federico Moure, MD

Dr. Federico Moure, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from LAWRENCE AND MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Highland Hospital and Mercy Medical Center Redding.



Dr. Moure works at Mercy Medical Center in Redding, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Neck, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.