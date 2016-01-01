Dr. Federico Padua, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Padua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Federico Padua, MD
Overview
Dr. Federico Padua, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas.
Dr. Padua works at
Locations
Federico P Padua MD1630 SW Military Dr, San Antonio, TX 78221 Directions (210) 927-7930
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Federico Padua, MD
- Family Medicine
- 51 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902803687
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Padua has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Padua accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Padua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Padua speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Padua. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Padua.
