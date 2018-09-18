Dr. Federico Rossi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rossi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Federico Rossi, MD
Overview
Dr. Federico Rossi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plymouth, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital, M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital and Mercy Hospital.
Locations
MNGI Digestive Health - Plymouth Endoscopy Center & Clinic15700 37th Ave N Ste 300, Plymouth, MN 55446 Directions (612) 871-1145
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital
- M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital
- Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had 4 attempts by surgeons at the Mayo clinic to unblock a condition they called “Grown restrictive” for the tube between my pancreas and small intestine. All 4 attempts failed. They told me they could do nothing for me. The enzymes/juices developed in my pancreas could not eject properly and ate away at my pancreas. Extremely painful. If it wasn’t for Dr. Rossi and the good Lord, I’d be dead now. The man is top notch in my book!
About Dr. Federico Rossi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1801879242
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rossi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rossi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rossi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rossi has seen patients for Pancreatitis, Gallstones and Ileus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rossi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rossi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rossi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rossi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rossi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.