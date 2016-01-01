Overview of Dr. Federico Teran, MD

Dr. Federico Teran, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Teran works at Tulane Urology & Fertility Clinic in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.