Dr. Federico Teran, MD
Overview of Dr. Federico Teran, MD
Dr. Federico Teran, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Teran's Office Locations
Tulane Urology & Fertility Clinic1415 Tulane Ave Fl 3, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-5271
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Federico Teran, MD
- Nephrology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1255515888
Education & Certifications
- Tulane School of Medicine
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Teran has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Teran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Teran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Teran has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Teran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Teran. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teran.
