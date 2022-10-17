See All Neurosurgeons in Daytona Beach, FL
Dr. Federico Vinas, MD

Neurosurgery
4.4 (43)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Federico Vinas, MD

Dr. Federico Vinas, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They completed their residency with Detroit Rec Hospital And University Health Center|University of Illinois Hospital

Dr. Vinas works at AdventHealth Medical Group Neurosurgery at Daytona Beach in Daytona Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vinas' Office Locations

    AdventHealth Medical Group Neurosurgery at Daytona Beach
    305 Memorial Medical Pkwy Ste 505, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Adventhealth Daytona Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Freedom Health
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Federico Vinas, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Detroit Rec Hospital And University Health Center|University of Illinois Hospital
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Federico Vinas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vinas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vinas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vinas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vinas works at AdventHealth Medical Group Neurosurgery at Daytona Beach in Daytona Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Vinas’s profile.

    Dr. Vinas has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vinas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Vinas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vinas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vinas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vinas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

