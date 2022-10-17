Dr. Federico Vinas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vinas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Federico Vinas, MD
Dr. Federico Vinas, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They completed their residency with Detroit Rec Hospital And University Health Center|University of Illinois Hospital
AdventHealth Medical Group Neurosurgery at Daytona Beach305 Memorial Medical Pkwy Ste 505, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions
- Adventhealth Daytona Beach
On August 17, 2022 Dr. Vinas saved my life. I asked my wife to take me to the Advent Hospital Emergency Room in Daytona Beach. My head felt like it was being squeezed by a vice. After being admitted, the emergency room attending physician immediately ordered a Cat Scan. Much to our surprise 30 minutes later we received the news that my headache was due to a Subdural Hematoma with a 10mm shift of my brain on the left side of my head. When Dr. Vinas came into the emergency room he informed my wife and me of the issue, the procedure that was needed to correct the hematoma (a craniotomy) and what we should expect. Dr. Vinas straight-forward yet empathetic demeanor and his ability to assure us that I was in good hands calmed me down. It was as if an angel was touching me and reassuring me that I would get through the surgery and my wife and I would still have our life. That angel is Dr. Vinas and it is because of him that we received a second chance to continue our life together
- Neurosurgery
- English, Spanish
- 1184601304
- Detroit Rec Hospital And University Health Center|University of Illinois Hospital
