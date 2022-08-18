Overview of Dr. Fedir Ilnitskyy, MD

Dr. Fedir Ilnitskyy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Ilnitskyy works at Konsky and Behm MDs in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.