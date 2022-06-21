Dr. Fei Lu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fei Lu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mishawaka, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SUN YAT SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Lee Hospital, Community Hospital Of Bremen and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.
St. Joseph Physician Network611 E Douglas Rd Ste 208, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Directions (574) 335-6700
Saint Joseph Health System5215 Holy Cross Pkwy, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Directions (574) 335-4135
- Ascension Borgess Lee Hospital
- Community Hospital Of Bremen
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
I started seeing Dr. Fei Lu a few months ago and I have to say that he is without a doubt the coolest doctor I've ever met. Amazingly kind and truly cares about helping you! Dr. Fei Lu and his team are the best and I'm very thankful for them!!!
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1841372869
- SUN YAT SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
