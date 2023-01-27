Overview of Dr. Felasfa Wodajo, MD

Dr. Felasfa Wodajo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Ca and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Wodajo works at Virginia Cancer Specialists in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Sarcoma and Osteosarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.