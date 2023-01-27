See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Felasfa Wodajo, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.8 (30)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Felasfa Wodajo, MD

Dr. Felasfa Wodajo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Ca and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.

Dr. Wodajo works at Virginia Cancer Specialists in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Sarcoma and Osteosarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wodajo's Office Locations

    Virginia Cancer Specialists - Fairfax
    8613 Lee Hwy Ste 200N, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 280-5390

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Virginia Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Osteosarcoma
Bone Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Osteosarcoma
Bone Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myositis Ossificans Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Sarcoma Removals Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Felasfa Wodajo, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1396767380
    Education & Certifications

    • Washington Hospital Center
    • howard university hospital
    • Geo Washington U Hosp
    • University Ca
    • Princeton University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Felasfa Wodajo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wodajo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wodajo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wodajo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wodajo works at Virginia Cancer Specialists in Fairfax, VA. View the full address on Dr. Wodajo’s profile.

    Dr. Wodajo has seen patients for Soft Tissue Sarcoma and Osteosarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wodajo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Wodajo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wodajo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wodajo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wodajo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

