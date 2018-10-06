Dr. Felice Banson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Felice Banson, MD
Overview
Dr. Felice Banson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Stonesprings Hospital Center.
Dr. Banson works at
Locations
Gastro Health - Fairfax3700 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 308, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 698-8960Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Gastroenterology Associates7915 Lake Manassas Dr Ste 302, Gainesville, VA 20155 Directions (571) 248-0653
Gastroenterology Associates PC402 HOSPITAL DR, Warrenton, VA 20186 Directions (540) 347-2470
Gastroenterology Associates PC8640 Sudley Rd Ste 201, Manassas, VA 20110 Directions (703) 368-6819
Gastroenterology Associates8650 Sudley Rd Ste 410, Manassas, VA 20110 Directions (703) 368-6819Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Banson is fabulous! It was my first time seeing her and she really listened to my medical history and symptoms. She explained everything carefully, and went through the options with me instead of dictating what I should do without my input. She even called around to other locations to find the right kind of samples for me to try. I would definitely see her again.
About Dr. Felice Banson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1962407924
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- University of Massachusetts School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Banson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Banson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Banson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Banson has seen patients for Diarrhea, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Banson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Banson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Banson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Banson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.