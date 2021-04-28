See All General Surgeons in El Paso, TX
Dr. Felice Bruno, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (5)
Map Pin Small El Paso, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Felice Bruno, MD

Dr. Felice Bruno, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They completed their fellowship with Texas Heart Institute

Dr. Bruno works at Center For Venous Disease in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Spider Veins, Venous Insufficiency and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Bruno's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Venous Disease Mgmt. Account Pllc
    1700 Murchison Dr Ste 211, El Paso, TX 79902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 533-5100
  2. 2
    2400 Trawood Dr Ste 202, El Paso, TX 79936 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 533-5100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Spider Veins
Venous Insufficiency
Varicose Veins
Spider Veins
Venous Insufficiency
Varicose Veins

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 28, 2021
    Dr Bruno is concerned, caring and patient. He explains and answers questions without judgement. He has been taking care of me for several years. I hope he never retires. His office runs on time with a helpful staff who are efficient and well trained. I have never seen them flustered or out of patience. Even when relaying something negative, they are calm and caring.
    — Apr 28, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Felice Bruno, MD
    About Dr. Felice Bruno, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730182304
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Texas Heart Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Cardiovascular Institute "Alfred Blalock"
    Residency
    Internship
    • Ospedale Maggiore San Giovanni Battista
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Liceo Scientifico Galileo Ferraris
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Felice Bruno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bruno has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bruno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bruno works at Center For Venous Disease in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Bruno’s profile.

    Dr. Bruno has seen patients for Spider Veins, Venous Insufficiency and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bruno on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruno. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruno.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bruno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bruno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

