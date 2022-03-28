Dr. Felice Caldarella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caldarella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Felice Caldarella, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Felice Caldarella, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Clinton, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center and Saint Luke's Warren Hospital.
Dr. Caldarella works at
Locations
Center for Endocrine Health1738 State Route 31 Ste 108, Clinton, NJ 08809 Directions (908) 237-4108
Hospital Affiliations
- Hunterdon Medical Center
- Saint Luke's Warren Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Having Type 1 diabetes for 50+ years, Dr. Caldarella is by far the most knowledgeable doctor I have had. His patience, expertise and human nature has encouraged me to want to do better. I have been a patient of his for approximately 15 years and not once in that time has he ever been condescending or judgmental. He listens and understands the struggles of having a chronic illness and the daily stresses of life. Highly recommend this incredible doctor!
About Dr. Felice Caldarella, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1093789158
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj Newark
- Brown Med Sch Rhode Is Hosp Miriam Hosp
- Rhode Is Hosp Brown Univ
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caldarella has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caldarella accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caldarella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caldarella works at
Dr. Caldarella has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caldarella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Caldarella. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caldarella.
