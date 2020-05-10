Dr. Akingbala has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Felicia Akingbala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Felicia Akingbala, MD
Dr. Felicia Akingbala, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Dr. Akingbala's Office Locations
Radiology- Texas Children's Health Center - Sugar Land15400 Southwest Fwy Ste 200, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (832) 822-3750
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Akingbala was always a good listener - both with my son and myself. She didn't jump to conclusions and was flexible enough to try different treatments to get it just right. We had experience in the past with child psychiatrists who didn't always listen, or general psychiatrists who didn't know how to treat kids, or worse, wanted to experiment with off-label prescriptions.
About Dr. Felicia Akingbala, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1659575066
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Akingbala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akingbala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Akingbala has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akingbala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Akingbala. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akingbala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akingbala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akingbala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.