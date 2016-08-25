Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Felicia Brown, MD
Overview
Dr. Felicia Brown, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Vicksburg, MS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Brown works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jackson-hinds Tricounty Health1203 Mission Park Dr, Vicksburg, MS 39180 Directions (601) 634-8850
- 2 2524 S Frontage Rd, Vicksburg, MS 39180 Directions (601) 634-8850
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brown?
Very caring about her patients.She listens and answer question of your concerns.She gives great advice about your health concerns.She is a great doctor for me and me son.I trust her.
About Dr. Felicia Brown, MD
- Family Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1356498422
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.