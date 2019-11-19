Overview of Dr. Felicia Fountain, MD

Dr. Felicia Fountain, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Vidalia, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Fairview Park Hospital.



Dr. Fountain works at Vidalia Eye Associates Inc in Vidalia, GA with other offices in Dublin, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.