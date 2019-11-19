Dr. Felicia Fountain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fountain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Felicia Fountain, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Felicia Fountain, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Vidalia, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Fairview Park Hospital.
Vidalia Eye Associates Inc.700 Maple Dr, Vidalia, GA 30474 Directions (912) 537-1991
Dublin Eye Surgery Center2400 Bellevue Rd Ste 18, Dublin, GA 31021 Directions (478) 272-5933
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairview Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Fountain removed my cataracts and restored my vision so well that I can read without prescription lenses. My vision had deteriorated slowly, and I did not realize how bad it was. The surgery was not painful and the healing process was fast and uneventful. I am very grateful to Dr. Fountain for this very successful outcome.
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1770894867
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Fountain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fountain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fountain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fountain has seen patients for Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fountain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Fountain. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fountain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fountain, there are benefits to both methods.