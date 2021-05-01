Dr. Felicia Katz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Felicia Katz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Felicia Katz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with Salt Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Katz's Office Locations
Rocky Mountain Womens Health Center - Salt Lake City82 S 1100 E Ste 305, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Directions (801) 214-7650
Hospital Affiliations
- Salt Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Both Dr. Katz and her medical assistant Sheri are very kind and very welcoming. I got an IUD because my Nexplanon wasn't working out for me and she explained my options and took into consideration what I wanted for my body, rather than just brushing off my concerns. She explained every step of the procedure. When I had a question after my appointment, I was able to ask in the patient portal and get a quick response. Although I was definitely nervous, both Dr. Katz and Sheri made me feel very comfortable.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1265744882
Education & Certifications
- University of Southern California School of Medicine
