Dr. Felicia Knowles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knowles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Felicia Knowles, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Felicia Knowles, MD
Dr. Felicia Knowles, MD is a Developmental-Behavioral Pediatric Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis.
Dr. Knowles works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Knowles' Office Locations
-
1
Knowles M.D.1709 Kirby Pkwy, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 759-7977
-
2
Memphis Office6373 N Quail Hollow Rd Ste 101, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 759-7977
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualChoice
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Knowles?
Dr. Knowles and her staff have been miracle workers for our family. I love the fact that she now offers a behavioral therapist to do the testing and observe behaviors of the children. The BT has the best energy. Our son was very nervous but once Heather took him back he felt comfortable. He felt so comfortable that he did not want to leave the office. They treat you like family never rushed. Sarah, the receptionist, has a warm presence. Whitney and Erin, the nurse practitioners, are both very informative. You can tell these ladies love the patients and always have smiling faces. We now consider them our second family.
About Dr. Felicia Knowles, MD
- Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1952354367
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center
- Marshfield Clinic & St Joseph's Hospital
- Marshfield Clin/St Joseph's Hosp
- Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr
- Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knowles has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knowles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knowles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knowles works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Knowles. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knowles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knowles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knowles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.