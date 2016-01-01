Dr. Felicia Lane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Felicia Lane, MD
Overview of Dr. Felicia Lane, MD
Dr. Felicia Lane, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Advocate South Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Lane works at
Dr. Lane's Office Locations
Swedish Covenant Hospital5145 N California Ave, Chicago, IL 60625 Directions (773) 878-8200Monday8:45am - 5:45pmTuesday8:45am - 5:45pmWednesday8:45am - 5:45pmThursday8:45am - 5:45pmFriday8:45am - 5:45pmSaturday8:45am - 5:45pmSunday8:45am - 5:45pm
Advocate Medical Group - Orland Park9550 W 167th St, Orland Park, IL 60467 Directions (708) 873-4500Monday10:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate South Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Felicia Lane, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1467471185
Education & Certifications
- Cook County Hospital
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Bradley University, Peoria, Il
