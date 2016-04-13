Overview

Dr. Felicia Mendelsohn Curanaj, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with New York University Medical Center Tisch Hospital



Dr. Mendelsohn Curanaj works at Felicia A Mendelsohn Curanaj MD in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.