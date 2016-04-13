See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in New York, NY
Dr. Felicia Mendelsohn Curanaj, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Felicia Mendelsohn Curanaj, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with New York University Medical Center Tisch Hospital

Dr. Mendelsohn Curanaj works at Felicia A Mendelsohn Curanaj MD in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Locations

    Felicia A Mendelsohn Curanaj MD
    2315 Broadway, New York, NY 10024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 962-8690

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test

Treatment frequency



ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 13, 2016
    Dr Mendelsohn Cuanaj has always been so caring with me. She never rushes you and answers all your questions! A great doctor!
    New York, NY — Apr 13, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Felicia Mendelsohn Curanaj, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962607846
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York University Medical Center Tisch Hospital
    Residency
    • Yale New Haven Hospital
    Internship
    • Yale New Haven Hospital
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Felicia Mendelsohn Curanaj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendelsohn Curanaj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mendelsohn Curanaj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mendelsohn Curanaj works at Felicia A Mendelsohn Curanaj MD in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Mendelsohn Curanaj’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendelsohn Curanaj. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendelsohn Curanaj.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendelsohn Curanaj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendelsohn Curanaj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

