Dr. Feliciano Chuy, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.4 (16)
Call for new patient details
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Feliciano Chuy, MD

Dr. Feliciano Chuy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine.

Dr. Chuy works at AdvantageCare Physicians in Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chuy's Office Locations

    Forest Hills Medical Office
    9610 METROPOLITAN AVE, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 459-0400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Uterine Fibroids
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jan 11, 2020
    I have been a patient of Doctor Chug's for many years . He has helped me so much with my health. He is quick to respond to any urgent needs I have had over the years . He performed a major surgery on me probably around 20 years ago. I remember the morning of the surgery being comforted by seeing him with a smile on his face and appearing to be totally ready to handle my surgery . He was definitely the person for that job as the results of the surgery were excellent and there were no issues .
    Queens — Jan 11, 2020
    About Dr. Feliciano Chuy, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1992758031
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown U, School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chuy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chuy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chuy works at AdvantageCare Physicians in Forest Hills, NY. View the full address on Dr. Chuy’s profile.

    Dr. Chuy has seen patients for Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chuy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Chuy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chuy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chuy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chuy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

