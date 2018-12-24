Dr. Feliciano Serrano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Serrano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Feliciano Serrano, MD
Dr. Feliciano Serrano, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Huntington Park, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Best Doctor. He gave me extra years of life when other doctors said I would die within days if I didn't start dialysis. I have been dialysis free for 3 years and feel great
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Serrano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Serrano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Serrano has seen patients for Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Serrano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Serrano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Serrano.
