Overview of Dr. Feliciano Serrano, MD

Dr. Feliciano Serrano, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Huntington Park, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Serrano works at Paul J Brody DPM in Huntington Park, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

