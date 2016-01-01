Dr. Felicitacion Morris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Felicitacion Morris, MD
Overview
Dr. Felicitacion Morris, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They completed their residency with CHRIST HOSPITAL
Dr. Morris works at
Locations
Office: 100 E Main St, Long Beach, CA 90805
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Felicitacion Morris, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- English
- 1750428496
Education & Certifications
- CHRIST HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morris has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morris works at
Dr. Morris has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.