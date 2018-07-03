Dr. Felicitas Agana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Pediatricians
- FL
- Ormond Beach
- Dr. Felicitas Agana, MD
Dr. Felicitas Agana, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Felicitas Agana, MD
Dr. Felicitas Agana, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Ormond Beach, FL.
Dr. Agana works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Agana's Office Locations
-
1
Ormand Beach200 Booth Rd Ste A, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Halifax Health - Medical Center of Port Orange
- Halifax Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Wellness Examination
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Thyroid
- View other providers who treat Abscess Incision and Drainage
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat All Types of Food Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
- View other providers who treat Autism
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bedwetting
- View other providers who treat Behavioral Disorders
- View other providers who treat Bird Flu
- View other providers who treat Bronchiolitis
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Bronchospasm
- View other providers who treat Canker Sore
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Circumcision
- View other providers who treat Conduct Disorder
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dysentery
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Food Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gastroenteritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gingivostomatitis
- View other providers who treat Hand Foot and Mouth Disease
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Hydrocele
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Infant Care
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Insect Bites and Stings
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Laceration
- View other providers who treat Laceration Repair
- View other providers who treat Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Lice
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Mild Skin Rash
- View other providers who treat Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
- View other providers who treat Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
- View other providers who treat Nasopharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Nebulizer Treatment
- View other providers who treat Newborn Jaundice
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Outer Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Obesity
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Overweight
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Physical Examination
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Pinworm
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Postnasal Drip
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Respiratory Allergies
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Scabies
- View other providers who treat Seborrheic Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Seizure
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Infections
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sports Physical Examination
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Stitches
- View other providers who treat Strep Throat
- View other providers who treat Stye
- View other providers who treat Swine Flu
- View other providers who treat Throat Pain
- View other providers who treat Torticollis
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vaccination
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Vomiting
- View other providers who treat Well Baby Care
- View other providers who treat Well Child Examination
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Agana?
Dr. Agana is awesome!
About Dr. Felicitas Agana, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1144217860
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Agana using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Agana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agana works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Agana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.