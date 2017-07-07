Dr. Felicity Quansah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quansah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Felicity Quansah, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Duke University.
Felicity A Quansah MD1870 Hardeman Ave, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 743-2000
It has only been one week and a day since my second cataract surgery. My vision is already 20-30, and I have only just begun to heal from the surgery. I can hardly wait for the next month to go by, and see what it is like then. Dr. Quanseh is highly qualified, patient, and kind. Her staff is very professional. If you are in need of cataract surgery, please consider using Dr. Felcity Quansah. I did. And I am so very pleased with the results.
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1083742803
- Duke University
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Quansah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quansah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quansah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Quansah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quansah.
