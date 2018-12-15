Overview of Dr. Feliks Tsatskin, MD

Dr. Feliks Tsatskin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from LVOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE.



Dr. Tsatskin works at Ocean Pkwy. Pediatric Practice PC in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.