Dr. Felipe Camero-Amortegui, DO

Pediatrics
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Felipe Camero-Amortegui, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fontana, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of San Bernardino and St. Bernardine Medical Center.

Dr. Camero-Amortegui works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Inland Empire in Fontana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Inland Empire
    17051 Sierra Lakes Pkwy Ste 101, Fontana, CA 92336 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 23, 2021
    Good
    — Jun 23, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Felipe Camero-Amortegui, DO
    About Dr. Felipe Camero-Amortegui, DO

    • Pediatrics
    • 7 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1265886196
    Education & Certifications

    • Pediatrics - Michigan State University/Authority Health at Children's Hospital of Michigan
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
    • Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Community Hospital Of San Bernardino
    • St. Bernardine Medical Center

