Overview

Dr. Felipe Cendejas, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Riverside City College/Riverside County Regional Medical Center Pa Program.



Dr. Cendejas works at Carbon Health in Corona, CA with other offices in Eastvale, CA and Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.