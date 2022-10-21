Dr. Felipe Cendejas, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cendejas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Felipe Cendejas, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Felipe Cendejas, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Riverside City College/Riverside County Regional Medical Center Pa Program.
Dr. Cendejas works at
Locations
Carbon Health- Bedford3955 Bedford Canyon Rd, Corona, CA 92883 Directions (951) 293-4722Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 7:00pmSunday9:00am - 7:00pm
Carbon Health- The Merge Urgent Care14117 Limonite Ave Ste 300, Eastvale, CA 92880 Directions (951) 210-7237Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 7:00pmSunday9:00am - 7:00pm
Carbon Health- Victoria Gardens7831 Monticello Ave # 1102, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91739 Directions (909) 285-2098Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 7:00pmSunday9:00am - 7:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Asuris Northwest Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Shield of California
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- Easy Choice Health Plan
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Nationwide
- WellPoint
- Zurich
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cendejas was my family dr for about 7 years and i couldn’t have asked for a better more through, caring Dr. my family was very sad to see him move from our office and we have sense changed medical groups because the quality of care was just not there without dr cendejas’ presence
About Dr. Felipe Cendejas, PA
- Family Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Uc Davis Primary Care Psychiatry
- University Of Lynchburg Doctor Of Medical Science
- St Francis University
- Riverside City College/Riverside County Regional Medical Center Pa Program
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cendejas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cendejas accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cendejas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cendejas speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Cendejas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cendejas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cendejas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cendejas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.