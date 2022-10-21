See All Family Doctors in Corona, CA
Dr. Felipe Cendejas, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Felipe Cendejas, PA

Family Medicine
4.8 (38)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Felipe Cendejas, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Riverside City College/Riverside County Regional Medical Center Pa Program.

Dr. Cendejas works at Carbon Health in Corona, CA with other offices in Eastvale, CA and Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Carbon Health- Bedford
    3955 Bedford Canyon Rd, Corona, CA 92883 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 293-4722
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
  2. 2
    Carbon Health- The Merge Urgent Care
    14117 Limonite Ave Ste 300, Eastvale, CA 92880 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 210-7237
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
  3. 3
    Carbon Health- Victoria Gardens
    7831 Monticello Ave # 1102, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91739 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 285-2098
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 7:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Geriatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
LGBT Healthcare Chevron Icon
Male Sexual Conditions Chevron Icon
Men’s Sexual Health Management Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Metabolic Disorders Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Neurological Diseases Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Services Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Transgender Care Chevron Icon
Transgender Disorders Chevron Icon
Transgender Health Chevron Icon
Urology Conditions Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Asuris Northwest Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • Easy Choice Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Nationwide
    • WellPoint
    • Zurich

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cendejas?

    Oct 21, 2022
    Dr Cendejas was my family dr for about 7 years and i couldn’t have asked for a better more through, caring Dr. my family was very sad to see him move from our office and we have sense changed medical groups because the quality of care was just not there without dr cendejas’ presence
    rosanna d sanchez — Oct 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Felipe Cendejas, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Felipe Cendejas, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cendejas to family and friends

    Dr. Cendejas' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cendejas

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Felipe Cendejas, PA.

    About Dr. Felipe Cendejas, PA

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093149783
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Uc Davis Primary Care Psychiatry
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Lynchburg Doctor Of Medical Science
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Francis University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Riverside City College/Riverside County Regional Medical Center Pa Program
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Felipe Cendejas, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cendejas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cendejas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cendejas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Cendejas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cendejas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cendejas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cendejas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Felipe Cendejas, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.