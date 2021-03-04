Dr. Felipe De Alba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Alba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Felipe De Alba, MD
Overview of Dr. Felipe De Alba, MD
Dr. Felipe De Alba, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Maywood, IL. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Coahuila and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.
Dr. De Alba works at
Dr. De Alba's Office Locations
Maywood Office2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (708) 216-3408Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Loyola University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor.
About Dr. Felipe De Alba, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Il/Chicago Med Ctr
- U Ne Coll Med Affil Hosp
- Universidad Autonoma De Coahuila
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De Alba has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De Alba accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De Alba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De Alba works at
Dr. De Alba has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De Alba on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. De Alba. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Alba.
